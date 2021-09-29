Cannon Beach decides on location for new City Hall

CANNON BEACH — After years of back-and-forth discussion, Cannon Beach will build a new City Hall and police station where the existing facility stands.

“Here we are,” Mayor Sam Steidel said as the City Council prepared to vote on the matter Tuesday night. “We’ve come back to this one place having, I’m not going to say the least problems, but probably the best problems to sort out.”

The ceiling at City Hall has been known to leak.

The new building would also function as an emergency operations center. City councilors voted unanimously in favor of the proposal.

The new building would replace a facility on E. Gower Street that was never intended for use as a City Hall or police station, much less as a center for emergency operations.

According to documents prepared by City Manager Bruce St. Denis, the building, constructed to be a lumber yard, is 70 years old and no one can remember the roof ever being replaced, only patched. At one point, city employees were placing bowls on a shelf to catch rainwater leaking through the roof.

The building is not structurally sound, St. Denis told city councilors.

The site on E. Gower Street is in the tsunami inundation zone for a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — something councilors and residents had hoped to avoid by building elsewhere.

But the location remains a relatively lower-cost option and a site where development will be more straightforward, others argued.

St. Denis has advocated for building a new City Hall and police station at the existing location since 2018, when he first broached the matter with city leaders.

Despite concerns about remaining in the inundation zone, St. Denis said a new building could be built to high seismic standards.

City councilors may have finally decided on where they want to build, but funding for the project is another matter. Estimates vary depending on how the new building is constructed. The new facility could cost more than $16 million.

Some city councilors are looking to a proposed prepared food tax on the November ballot to supply funding for the project. If voters pass the 5% tax, the city would receive a portion of the revenue. The rest would go to the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District to aid with operational costs.

It is estimated the tax could raise about $1.7 million a year.

“I’m not banking on it one way or the other right now myself,” Steidel told The Astorian. “My goal for the City Hall is to move forward as we can.”

Steidel believes the E. Gower Street site, and its central location for residents, was one of the deciding factors in Tuesday night’s vote.

While some residents urged the City Council to pursue options outside of the inundation zone, others worried about what would be lost if the City Hall moved elsewhere.

“I believe the Gower Street location will have far fewer negative impacts and will be much less disruptive than the other sites that were being considered,” wrote resident Diana Byrne, “and thus will result in a less contentious and smoother process for the project.”

City leaders had considered the city’s South Wind property as a possible location.

The city purchased the vacant 55-acre lot in 2013 with the intent of relocating an elementary school and other essential services out of the tsunami inundation zone. Nearly seven years ago, Steidel built his mayoral campaign around this plan. But the property has remained a vacant lot, tricky and very expensive to develop.

What happens next with South Wind is going to take “another long community discussion,” Steidel said.