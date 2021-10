New York Giants head coach Joe Judge during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig. Joe Judge says he needs a win. He didn’t use those exact words. Nor would he ever likely admit to such desperation. But every sentence he uttered at his news conference on Wednesday screamed it. He was asked to defend everything from the way he practices and works the team to the in-game decisions being made to the assistants he has calling the plays — basically the gamut of head coach responsibilities — and for the first time in his tenure seemed to be doing so from his heels.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO