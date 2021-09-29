PREVIEW - Jacks jaunt to Chicago for matchup with Steel

The NFL's "Black and Blue" division (also known as the NFC North) will be on display when the Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions as part of the Week 4 slate. Both teams are coming off of debilitating losses in Week 3. The Lions (0-3) suffered a last-second defeat to the Ravens at home, after Justin Tucker kicked what's now the longest field goal in NFL history (66 yards). The Bears (1-2), on the other hand, were outplayed in every facet of the game in last week's 26-6 loss in Cleveland.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO