NHL

PREVIEW - Jacks jaunt to Chicago for matchup with Steel

By Ryan Vallon
muskegonlumberjacks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks will travel to Geneva, Ill. for a single game matchup against the defending Clark Cup Champion Chicago Steel. The lone game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET at Fox Valley Ice Arena. Saturday’s matchup against the Chicago Steel will mark...

www.muskegonlumberjacks.com

Comments / 0

NHL

Preview: Stars kick off preseason slate with matchup against Blues

For the first time in more than four months, the Stars are back in action. Tonight, they open their seven-game preseason slate against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center with the puck dropping shortly after 7 p.m. CT. Fans in the St. Louis metro area can stream the game...
NHL
College Football News

Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9. Record: Ohio State (4-1), Maryland (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Ohio State vs Maryland Game Preview. Why Maryland Will Win. The Friday night game...
MARYLAND STATE
chatsports.com

Exhaustion: Chicago Fire vs NYCFC MLS Preview

There are some times I decide I hate and am fed up with MLS. This is one of those times. This is the Fire’s 6th game in 18 days, and afterward, they’re have one more game over the weekend before a week off and then another stretch of 4 games in 2 weeks before a 10 day layoff leading into the season finale in Columbus.
MLS
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Justin Steele is a part of the future – but lacks a clear role

Earlier this season, young left-hander Justin Steele excelled out of the Chicago Cubs bullpen. After being stretched out at Triple-A Iowa, he re-joined the team, this time as a starter – to very different results. Out of the pen this season, Steele was lights-out, making 11 appearances and working to...
MLB
Scarlet Nation

PODCAST: Key matchups in Notre Dame-Wisconsin, Jack Coan as an X-factor

On Friday, Sept. 24, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They preview Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series meeting with Wisconsin, look at some key matchups in the game and discuss quarterback Jack Coan as an X-factor for Notre Dame's chances of leaving Chicago with a victory.
FOOTBALL
muskegonlumberjacks.com

RECAP - Lumberjacks succumb to Chicago Steel in overtime thriller

GENEVA, Ill. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks fell to the defending Clark Cup champions on Saturday night, losing in overtime by a score of 4-to-3. After Chicago unveiled their championship banners in front of their home crowd, they witnessed the Steel comeback from two goals down, force overtime, and eventually pocket the extra point in the standings.
NHL
