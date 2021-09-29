CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration knew compromise was needed for budget bill-White House

 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration was aware that compromise would be needed for the topline amount on a contentious budget bill currently under debate in Congress, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Diane Craft)

