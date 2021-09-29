CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NELA Celtic Festival to be held Saturday

By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kiroli Foundation is excited to announce the annual Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 at beautiful Kiroli Park in West Monroe. The NELA Celtic Festival is celebrating its 17th anniversary this year and is the longest-running festival still in existence in the Ouachita Parish area. The NELA Celtic Festival seeks to preserve the rich Celtic heritage, traditions and lore of Northeast Louisiana.

