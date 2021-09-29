Russian Fighter Jets Intercept US Bomber Near Disputed Island North of Japan
Three Russian fighters intercepted a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress bomber Sunday near disputed territory that is claimed by Russia and Japan, according to Pacific Air Forces. “A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress positively identified and observed three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighters in the vicinity of Iturup over the Sea of Okhotsk in the early morning, 26 September,” PACAF spokeswoman Capt. Veronica Perez told Stars and Stripes in an email Tuesday, using the Russian name for an island the Japanese call Etorofu.www.military.com
