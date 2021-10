The budget laptop market is not an easy one to navigate. There are plenty of cheap laptops adorned with an attractive price tag waiting to be purchased, but not all live up to their advertised features and performance. And with so many more people needing an extra device to handle school and office work from home, manufacturers have been quick to accommodate. ASUS is one of the top names when I think of affordable laptops, with its VivoBook lineup delivering a strong set of features at a very reasonable price. I've been using the VivoBook 15 for the last couple of weeks to see whether or not it's worth your money.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO