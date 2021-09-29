CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Will Remove Videos With Misinformation About Any Vaccine

 8 days ago

Disinformation has become a public nuisance. It's killing people. People who seek to gain by misleading others are doing something very similar to shouting fire in a crowded theatre. It's a deliberately destructive act.

KX News

Ex-Facebook employee says social media giant’s products hurt kids, fuel division

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to make changes because they elevate profits over safety. Frances Haugen testified to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. She is accusing the company […]
Google Sought Patent on Facebook Whistleblower's Monetizing Polarization Scheme

On Sunday's 60 Minutes, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen charged that The Social Network incentivizes "angry, polarizing, divisive content" to increase engagement and boost ad dollars. So, it's interesting to note that before abandoning the effort in 2017, Google for years quietly sought a patent on Haugen's Score Boards Based On Social Group invention, which explained how 'rival social entities' could be targeted with news articles and other content designed to increase interaction and engagement, in turn boosting ad revenue.
Deadline

Mark Zuckerberg Responds To Facebook Allegations, Calls Them A “False Picture Of the Company”

After what he called “quite a week,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out about what he termed “the false picture of the company that is being painted.” “We care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health,” he wrote in a missive to employees that he shared publicly. “It’s difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives.” This morning on Capitol Hill, however, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told rapt lawmakers that the company was “putting profits over our safety,” reiterating that Facebook was aware of the potential harm its platform poses to children and public discourse, yet chose...
The Verge

Facebook has finally given a reason for the six-hour outage Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
gentside.co.uk

Egyptian woman gives birth to rare 'cyclops' baby

In a private hospital in the city of El Senbellawein in Egypt, a woman gave birth to a child with a single eye in the middle of its face. The photo of the newborn was posted on Slaati.com and was later picked up by the Daily Mail, from which it quickly made its way around the internet, baffling lots of internet users.
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
