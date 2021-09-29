Texas Constitutional carry must-know gun law

Constitutional carry has come to Texas and, as a law-abiding gun owner, it’s your responsibility to be armed and educated on the nuances of this new law. A class is being sponsored here in Littlefield by Aim to Carry and Texas Law Shield Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the County AG Center. Attendees of this educational event will learn the ins and outs of constitutional carry, including getting the insight on the most pressing issues on the minds of Texans, like: