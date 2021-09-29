CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Constitutional carry must-know gun law

lambcountyleadernews.com
 8 days ago

Constitutional carry has come to Texas and, as a law-abiding gun owner, it’s your responsibility to be armed and educated on the nuances of this new law. A class is being sponsored here in Littlefield by Aim to Carry and Texas Law Shield Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the County AG Center. Attendees of this educational event will learn the ins and outs of constitutional carry, including getting the insight on the most pressing issues on the minds of Texans, like:

www.lambcountyleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Littlefield, TX
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Carry#Gun Law#Texas Constitutional#Texans#Independent Program#Lawshield

Comments / 0

Community Policy