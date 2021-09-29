Maria Z. Garza, 93, of Springlake passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2021 at home. She was born April 13, 1928 in Karnes City, TX to Ramon and Candida (Chapa) Zamora. Maria married Hilario Garza Sept. 11, 1948 in Santa Anna, TX. Together they had six daughters and one son. She was a selfless and dedicated homemaker who spent her time taking care of her husband, children and even her grandchildren and great grandchildren in her later years. She was an amazing cook, and everyone especially loved her tamales. She enjoyed playing Bingo and quilting. Most of all, family was important to Maria and she loved being with those she loved. She was affectionately called .Wela. to not only her family, but all who knew her.