Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Garrison Funeral Home, Garrison, Texas. Charles Harris was born and raised in Garrison, Texas. He joined the Army straight out of high school. He was stationed in Germany and spoke often of his time there. Charles worked for Lone Star Steel for 17 years before going on to be self-employed as a heavy machinery operator for the rest of his life. Charles and Ima Jean enjoyed traveling and camping trips with family and friends. He loved his time on the farm tending to his cattle. He was a family man and loved spending time with them. He was very involved in many local churches. Charles will be greatly missed by all who knew him.