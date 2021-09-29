CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Will Remove Videos With Misinformation About Any Vaccine

 8 days ago

The problem is none of that is facts, it is things people have said. And even then, the list itself is not correct. For example, no one ever said "Masks do nothing to stop respiratory illnesses and you absolutely shouldn't buy any.". At the beginning when Covid was thought to spread mainly through contact, people were told not to use masks. This was both because of the belief that contact was the main spread and to avoid people hording masks so that medical workers could get some (which was still an issue).

Teen Vogue

These Teens Got the COVID Vaccine Despite Hesitant Parents

Calla Walsh spent her 16th birthday in quarantine after contracting COVID-19 in the summer of 2020. She thinks she caught the virus while attending Black Lives Matter protests in Boston but can’t be sure. The experience of being sick — even while relatively asymptomatic – combined with her time as a frontline worker made her want to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
The Independent

Homeless person destroys anti-vaxxer’s argument in six words

A homeless person has been caught on video shutting down an anti-vaxx argument with six simple words.In a clip that went viral on Twitter, a group of anti-vaccine protesters can be seen walking down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, carrying picket signs and American flags.“Do you see all of these homeless people around?” the lead protester yells through a bullhorn. “Are they dead in the streets with Covid? Hell no! Why?”A man pushing a shopping cart down the street then offers her an answer:“Because I’m vaccinated, you dumb f***!”There is a moment of awkward silence, and then the bullhorn rant...
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what could really happen this Christmas with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t quite ready to say you’re safe to celebrate Christmas and the winter holidays without taking proper precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that it’s unclear what the holiday season will look like for American families.
Wired UK

Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Joanne Hogue, a US-based PR executive, was working in the UK when she realised her Facebook account had been hacked. The first sign was an email from Facebook alerting her to a login attempt from New Jersey in the US. Seconds later, Hogue’s password was changed. Panicked, she tried to sign in to Facebook, but it was too late, she was locked out.
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
CBS San Francisco

Vaccine Skeptic Who Survived COVID Has Message For Those Still Unvaccinated

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that a jab poses a greater risk to their health than the actual virus. But a 38-year-old father of a teenage girl has a message he would like to share with those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. KPIX 5 met up with Jose Jimenez and his daughter Sadie. He wanted to tell his story in hopes of helping others avoid his terrifying experience. The two were at a Sutter Health walk-in clinic in San Francisco, both eager...
psychologytoday.com

4 Tips for Saying No to a Narcissist

The way you say No to a narcissist can make a big difference. It helps to be persistent and not waver once you have made your decision. It helps to be prepared for their possible insults, complaints, and specific objections, so you know what you want to say back. It...
gizmostory.com

Stern’s Stern Comment on “Anti-vaxxers” Rocks Twitter

Twitterati is all praise for radio superstar and talk show host Howard Stern. The celebrity recently ranted on the people who are not willing to take the vaccine to fight COVID-19. This has brought Stern applause from his fans on Twitter. Last Tuesday, Stern, on his SiriusXM program, ranted about the people who were against the vaccination drive going all around the world.
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
Psych Centra

Treating Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is primarily diagnosed in children — but adults can have it, too. Anyone can have feelings of negativity and hostility occasionally, especially when life presents setbacks. However, for some people, the urge to be oppositional happens more often than usual. Someone who has trouble containing their...
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
