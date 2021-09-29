YouTube Will Remove Videos With Misinformation About Any Vaccine

The problem is none of that is facts, it is things people have said. And even then, the list itself is not correct. For example, no one ever said "Masks do nothing to stop respiratory illnesses and you absolutely shouldn't buy any.". At the beginning when Covid was thought to spread mainly through contact, people were told not to use masks. This was both because of the belief that contact was the main spread and to avoid people hording masks so that medical workers could get some (which was still an issue).