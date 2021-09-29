UF/IFAS researchers to conduct eco-assessment of DeLuca Preserve, create open database
A team of UF/IFAS researchers plans to characterize the soil, water, and microbiome features of the DeLuca Preserve, a roughly 27,000-acre parcel of land in Florida's southern Osceola County. The property, donated to UF in November 2020, includes ranchlands, citrus groves, wetlands, and forests. It also is home to many endangered species. UF is responsible for protecting this one-of-a-kind natural area. It will be a living classroom and laboratory for students and faculty throughout the university.
