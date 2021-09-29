USDA-NRCS in Mississippi announces environmental quality incentives program sign-up
State Conservationist Kurt Readus of the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced today the statewide deadline for the first application period of Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funding. While customers can apply year-round, this application deadline is for all general EQIP including national and state initiatives. The national initiatives include Longleaf Pine Initiative, Mississippi River Basin Initiative, National Water Quality Initiative, and Working Lands for Wildlife. The state initiatives include Concentrated Flow Initiative, High Tunnel Initiative, Small Limited Resource Farmer Initiative, and Specialty Crop Initiative. All Mississippi agricultural producers and landowners who wish to be considered for this year’s financial assistance in the first ranking period should apply by October 22, 2021.www.djournal.com
