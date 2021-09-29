CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon resident says area needs more internet service options

By Reader Submission
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been living here in the outskirts of Ocala for 16 years. I have seen Ocala grow except in areas that really need to grow. The first thing is cellular phone service or more choices for landline companies, same goes for internet, I have had to deal with AT&T internet services which is the only company in my area and it doesn’t even work. I complain to them on a weekly basis and all I get there is nothing we can do.

