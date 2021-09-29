Dunnellon resident says area needs more internet service options

We need a real airport that has commercial airlines flying in and out. Travel to Sanford or Gainesville is a pain. This could also bring in more industry and more corporate offices. Every city that has an airport grows with the right people in charge. Ocala is growing and we need to provide the amenities to keep it that way. Tax base will expand and if we elect the right people, it will be put to good use. Ocala is growing. Let’s keep up.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO