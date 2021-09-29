U.S. pending home sales rebound to a seven-month high in August
A gauge of U.S. pending home sales rebounded in August to a seven-month high as prospective buyers welcomed more attractive pricing and additional inventory. The National Association of Realtors' index of pending home sales increased 8.1% from a month earlier to 119.5, the first advance in three months, according to data released Wednesday, Sept. 29. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1.4% advance.www.crainscleveland.com
