U.S. pending home sales rebound to a seven-month high in August

Homeowners should've gotten more help back in 2008. At least that's become the consensus among economists in the decade since the financial crash and subsequent foreclosure crisis. It's also why Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike came together to protect struggling homeowners by creating a COVID hardship forbearance program, which allowed mortgage borrowers to pause their payments, in March 2020.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO