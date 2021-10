WINNIPEG - With only two games left on the preseason schedule, Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice has an eye on the opening night of the regular season. Of course, that night he'll be without two-time NHL All-Star Mark Scheifele. Winnipeg's top centre still has one game left to serve on his suspension from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so Wednesday's morning skate offered a glimpse into not only tonight's power play units - but also what might be possible in Anaheim on October 13.

