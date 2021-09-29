USDA Investing $75 million in Projects with Focus on Climate-Smart Ag

Congress is preparing to consider a historic $135 billion investment in agriculture to fight climate change and deliver resources to farmers and families in need of support. The package would be the largest investment in conservation since the Dust Bowl, and it would support a variety of climate-friendly programs that empower a new cadre of farmers to regenerate the land and prepare our agricultural system to weather the impacts of climate change. It would also direct significant funding to historically underrepresented farmers and to children facing food insecurity.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO