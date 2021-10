BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Harbor Steel & Supply Corp., a metals distributor and manufacturer, is expanding its operations in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Founded in Michigan in 1952, the company has become a complete metal service center for its customers in six locations across the central US—and will now call Bowling Green home through its seventh center located in the Kentucky Transpark. The selection of this location will more strategically service large, multinational supply chain partners that have also announced Bowling Green as their home in recent years.

