Florida State

Editorial Roundup: Florida

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm Beach Post. September 26, 2021. Editorial: Broad support needed to ensure student testing change succeeds. Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to highlight the role that personal responsibility plays in managing the pandemic, and he is right. But that’s not an excuse for the state to keep its workers in the dark about COVID-related workplace safety. That’s dangerous to the employees and the public alike and a risk to the continuity of government services. DeSantis and other statewide leaders need to get employees in the loop and state offices on the same page.

