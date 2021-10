The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is great. We loved it when it came out, and we think it has held up excellently more than a month later. The Z Flip 3 is stylish, it’s got high-end hardware, and its price tag of $999 is crazy attractive. The Z Flip 3 is pretty much as mainstream as foldables can get right now, and it’s no wonder Samsung has been selling a lot of units around the world.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO