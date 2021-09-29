Can Robin Lehner thrive without Marc-Andre Fleury?

Perhaps the most shocking thing to happen in the NHL this offseason was a trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks that saw Marc-Andre Fleury traded. Fleury, 36, was coming off of a Vezina Trophy winning season, which added to the surprise of this move. In the days following, there were rumors that he was considering retirement, though he has since changed his mind. While the happy-go-lucky goaltender would never dare say anything negative about the situation to the media, it was clear that he was caught off guard by the transaction.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO