Can Robin Lehner thrive without Marc-Andre Fleury?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights traded Marc-Andre Fleury away this off-season to clear cap but, how will Robin Lehner hold up in goal without a star taking games away from him?. Your Vegas Golden Knights have done some remarkable things since the expansion draft in 2017. In 2017, the Knights had already became one of the best teams in hockey but after trading away their star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks, they will put their faith in Robin Lehner.

