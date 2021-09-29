CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos August 2021 Market Report

By Gabe Sanders
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Lucie County Townhouses and Condos August 2021 Market Report. The St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos market for August 2021 showed fewer closed and new pending sales when compared to last year. This is most likely a result of the historically low inventory of properties available for sale. There appear to be many buyers but not enough available or affordable listings. Closed sales were down by 16.9% from last year (were up by 5.1% in July). New pending sales were down by 16.2% for August (they were down by 19.5% last month).

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Canopy Creek October 2021 Market Report

There are 3 homes currently for sale in Canopy Creek in Palm City. List prices range from $969,990 up to $1,350,000. This is an average list price of $1,110,327 which equals $315.99 per sq. ft. of living area. There are 2 homes currently under contract. List prices were $927,355 and...
REAL ESTATE
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Pierpoint Yacht Club October 2021 Market Report

There are no condos for sale in Pierpoint in Stuart FL for October 2021. There are 3 condos currently under contract in Pierpoint. List prices ranged from $132,000 up to $269,900. This was an average list price of $218,933 or $174.57 per sq. ft. of living space. These condos were on the market for an average of 104 days before going under contract.
REAL ESTATE
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

The Courtyards at Willoughby October 2021 Market Report

The Courtyards at Willoughby October 2021 Market Report. There are no condos currently for sale in the Courtyards at Willoughby. 2 condos are under contract at this time. The list prices were $240,000 and $245,000. This works out to an average list price of $242,500 or $201.34 per sq. ft. of living space. These homes were on the market for an average of 16 days before going under contract.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Sawgrass Villas Palm City October 2021 Market Report

Sawgrass Villas Palm City October 2021 Market Report. For October 2021, there are no townhomes available for sale in the Sawgrass Villas community of Palm City Florida. There are also no townhomes that are under contract at this time. In the past 12 months, 4 homes have sold in Sawgrass...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Sandpebble Condos Hutchinson Island September 2021 Market Report

Sandpebble Condos Hutchinson Island September 2021 Market Report. September 2021 Market Update for the Sandpebble Condo and Beach Club on Hutchinson Island in Stuart, Florida:. There are no condos currently available for sale in Sandpebble. There is also 1 condo currently under contract. The list price was $460,000 or $445.74...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Market#Condos#Lucie#The St Lucie County
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

de la Bahia Waterfront Condos September 2021 Market Report

De la Bahia Waterfront Condos September 2021 Market Report. For September 2021, there are no condos available for sale in de la Bahia in Stuart FL. There are 5 condos currently under contract. List prices ranged from $149,900 up to $200,000. This is an average list price of $173,940 or $222.97 per sq. ft. of living area. These condos were on the market for an average of 9 days prior to going under contract.
mypanhandle.com

Construction begins on new Port St. Joe townhouses

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Like many parts of the Panhandle, Port St. Joe has had a housing shortage since Hurricane Michael. But a new project may finally help alleviate some of the issues. The construction of “The Overlook” townhouses began on Monday. “This is a whole new look...
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Data
Asbury Park Press

Manalapan getting 250 townhouses, condos in Pinebrook Crossing

MANALAPAN - A new neighborhood with townhouses and condominiums received final approval in a unanimous vote by the planning board Thursday night. Pinebrook Crossing will be located south of the intersection of Sobechko Road and Route 527. It will contain 175 market-rate townhouses across 37 buildings and 75 affordable-rate condominiums in five three-story buildings. The townhouses will be three stories with a two-car garage and driveways on the first floor.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
myrye.com

St. Regis Residences, Rye Luxury Condos 85% Sold

The St. Regis Residences, Rye condominium residences on Old Post Road, adjacent to Westmed Urgent Care and the Playland Access Drive, announced that more than 85 percent of its 92 residences have been sold. It also recently welcomed its first residents. About 45 percent of the buyers are from four...
RYE, NY
thewestfieldnews.com

Conservation dismissals may delay Depot St. condo plans

SOUTHWICK — Planning Board Chair Michael Doherty said Tuesday evening that the developer proposing a residential development may have to reapply with the Conservation Commission after two members of the commission were suddenly removed last week by the Select Board. Right Hand Clyde Real Estate LLC, which is asking to...
SOUTHWICK, MA
hometownnewstc.com

Port St. Lucie has new mayor

PORT ST. LUCIE – The majority of voters here went to the polls Sept. 21 in a special election to choose former Vice-Mayor Shannon Martin to finish out former Mayor Gregory Oravec’s term that ends in November 2022. Most city voters also chose to send District 3 Council Seat candidates...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wgel.com

Animal Control Report For August

The Bond County Animal Control Report for August has been presented by Office Jim Hess to the Bond County Board. Hess reports 14 dogs and 24 cats were impounded with eight dogs and one cat released to owners. Nine cats and one dog were released to no-kill shelters. One dog...
BOND COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy