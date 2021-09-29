St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos August 2021 Market Report. The St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos market for August 2021 showed fewer closed and new pending sales when compared to last year. This is most likely a result of the historically low inventory of properties available for sale. There appear to be many buyers but not enough available or affordable listings. Closed sales were down by 16.9% from last year (were up by 5.1% in July). New pending sales were down by 16.2% for August (they were down by 19.5% last month).