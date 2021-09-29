CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master-Slave Replication (MySQL 8) on Ubuntu 20.04

By Vitux
linuxtoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes users need to replicate data from one MySQL DB server to one or more MySQL DB servers automatically. In this article, we will learn how to set up master-slave MySQL database replication in Ubuntu 20.04.

