Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz challenges AOC to ‘cry in front of the Biden cages’ as border crisis rages

 8 days ago

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas challenged “Squad” queen Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to “cry in front of the Biden cages” as the crisis at the southern border continues to rage. In a phone interview with Fox News, the senator ripped into President Biden’s handling of the...

