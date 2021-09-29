Pumpkin Candy Dish

As the temperature drops to the tune of leaves falling, it's time to think about pumpkin pies, apple cider, and Halloween candy. The spooky season, after all, simply isn't complete without a bag (or two!) of sweets. But if you follow a vegan diet, it can be tricky treating yourself to an array of sweets, just like you did as a child. At least, that's why you might think: There are actually plenty of popular candies that are free of animal ingredients; it's just a matter of knowing what they are before perusing the candy aisle (or your kids' stash). To get you started, we've listed a selection of Halloween candies that are vegan-friendly, below.

