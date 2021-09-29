ACLU Lawsuit: Louisiana deputies punched Black man in 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Louisiana alleges that sheriff's deputies punched a Black man in the face and torso without provocation, breaking his nose and left eye socket in 2019. Legal director Nora Ahmed said Tuesday that Jarius Brown was so traumatized that he did not dare speak to the ACLU until recently. The suit was filed Friday in federal court in Shreveport against a former deputy in northern Louisiana's DeSoto Parish and two unidentified officers — a deputy and a state trooper. The sheriff's office says both it and state police investigated the allegations, and it won't comment on pending litigation.