CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

ACLU Lawsuit: Louisiana deputies punched Black man in 2019

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Louisiana alleges that sheriff's deputies punched a Black man in the face and torso without provocation, breaking his nose and left eye socket in 2019. Legal director Nora Ahmed said Tuesday that Jarius Brown was so traumatized that he did not dare speak to the ACLU until recently. The suit was filed Friday in federal court in Shreveport against a former deputy in northern Louisiana's DeSoto Parish and two unidentified officers — a deputy and a state trooper. The sheriff's office says both it and state police investigated the allegations, and it won't comment on pending litigation.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Racial Injustice#Aclu Lawsuit#Ap#Desoto Parish

Comments / 0

Community Policy