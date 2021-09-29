CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns starting CB Newsome out this week with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week’s game at Minnesota with a calf injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski opened his media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings. Stefanski said the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not have to go on injured reserve, which would have meant he would miss at least three games. A first-round draft pick from Northwestern, Newsome has looked comfortable in his first three games as a pro with the Browns (2-1). With Newsome out, Greedy Williams will slide into the starting spot opposite Denzel Ward.

