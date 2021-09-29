Nahrstedt to Shake Off Zoom-Fatigue With an Augmented-Reality System for Virtual Meetings

In today's world, technological innovations such as augmented reality are increasingly used in the fashion market. We've already seen how the draw of AR has reshaped the fashion industry's business model, particularly in retail, over the previous several years. The pandemic has ushered in a new era of digitalization. As a result, many companies are beginning to reconsider their online business models. They are also starting to experiment with augmented reality to redesign the shopping experience for their customers. And AR has the great ability to assist fashion brands in their evolution.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO