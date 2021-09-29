Ronaldo sets Champions League appearance record with No. 178

There are questions, perhaps, about whether Cristiano Ronaldo improves Manchester United on the whole, whether it was a necessary signing or what this perplexing team really requires, but the first Champions League crowd at Old Trafford in two-and-half years was not asking them last night. Instead, they were only chanting “Viva Ronaldo”, long after a stoppage-time winner to salvage a less than perfect performance and make United’s prospects of progressing from Group F suddenly look much rosier. This is why he came back and why did everything to bring him home. Three defeats in four made three points imperative but...

