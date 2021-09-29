CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

City where Daunte Wright was killed enacts policing changes

By Star Tribune
 8 days ago

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The Minneapolis suburb where Black motorist Daunte Wright was killed by an officer has enacted its first step in a plan to change policing in the city. Brooklyn Center announced Tuesday that officers are now instructed to release people who are cited for low-level crimes and only take them into custody if required by law. The policy also requires officers to attempt to deescalate situations. Mayor Mike Elliot says this is the first step in moving toward more equity in public safety. The citation policy is part of a city plan to change policing, introduced after Wright was killed in April by an officer who said she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun.

