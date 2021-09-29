CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia arrests leading cybersecurity exec on treason charges

 7 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have arrested an executive of a top cybersecurity company on the charges of high treason, a move that has sent shock waves through Russia’s business community. A court in Moscow on Wednesday announced a ruling to place Ilya Sachkov, founder and CEO of the Group-IB, one of the leading cybersecurity companies in Russia, in custody for two months pending investigation and trial. Case files have been classified, as is typical with treason cases in Russia. The company insisted on Sachkov's innocence. Russian business ombudsman Boris Titov demanded that the investigators “explain themselves,” otherwise “a critical blow will be delivered to the sector and its investment appeal."

