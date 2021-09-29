CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Reels, Rosebud and R2-D2: The academy museum is set to roll

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's premiere time for the film academy's long-awaited museum. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens Thursday in Los Angeles. The project has been in the works for a decade and fulfills an idea nearly a century old. Visitors can see the ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” the sled from “Citizen Kane" and the droids from “Star Wars.” The featured inaugural exhibit is on the works of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. One of the two buildings is topped by a glass dome that architect Renzo Piano hopes will lead to the nickname “The Soap Bubble.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy