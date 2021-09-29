CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Andy Reid back working after brief hospitalization

 8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was back to work Wednesday as if nothing was amiss, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital on Monday and wasted no time getting back to the team facility on Tuesday. That allowed Reid to move seamlessly into Wednesday, when the Chiefs have their most important full-squad practice of game week. They are headed to Philadelphia on Sunday trying to snap a two-game skid.

