CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What Kayin Lee Brings to Georgia Football

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTuST_0cC0pFrU00

No nonsense.

That's the first thing that comes to mind when I the newest 2023 commit for Georgia Football, Kayin Lee.

There are three types of ELITE football players in today's age of social media.

There are the players that relish the camera. They hunt the camera, want as many photos and videos of them making plays as they can get .

The second group of players entertains the camera, they know it's there, but they don't go out of their way to draw attention to themselves.

Then there are players like Kayin Lee, who could care less. They are about one thing and one thing only, playing football.

That's the kind of person Georgia just got. We can talk about the player, and we will, but when I think of Kayin Lee, I think of the guy that is no-nonsense. He is all about playing football and getting better at football, and in a day where we have high schoolers opting out of state title runs for marketing deals and players posting things like "which fan base can get me to 12k followers on Instagram" there's something refreshing about an individual like Lee.

Now, as for the player, what is there not to love?

He's 5'11, 185 pounds, verified 4.4. in the forty, has excellent ball skills and has been covering some of the states best receivers for the better part of three years. He has three interceptions this year, including one returned for a touchdown despite rarely ever being targeted.

I could see him fitting in well at the STAR position for Georgia. He's essentially Javon Bullard if Javon Bullard had NFL caliber testing measurables. He's physical in the run game, and he's more than a willing tackler. Though according to sources I've spoken to, they feel comfortable leaving him at corner if that's the need of the team. He's played the position so long, and he's so polished that they feel like he would excel there as well.

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football#Georgia Football
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are well-stocked at wide receiver, but with Michael Gallup set to miss some time, they’re adding a veteran with 30 games of experience to the practice squad. Dallas is adding former Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team wideout Robert Foster. The 27-year-old is in his fourth professional...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama vs. Texas A&M kickoff time and television network announced

Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS for their Saturday, Oct. 9 matchup at Kyle Field, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday morning. The game will be the 14th meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1942. Alabama owns the series...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
Dallas News

5 things Texas A&M fans need to know about Alabama: Crimson Tide just as good as years before

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s mentor in Alabama coach Nick Saban improved his record against proteges to 24-0 after defeating Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss last week. This week, he will look to improve yet again and bring the 2021 Alabama squad to 6-0. As his program has nearly seamlessly transitioned after the losses of 10 players to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide are likely A&M’s toughest opponent all year.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
808
Followers
847
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy