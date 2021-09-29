CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

Searchers: Petito news leads to man's body in unrelated case

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Officials in western Wyoming say news coverage of a woman found dead helped searchers find a man's body in an unrelated case. Teton County Search & Rescue officials say the body found Tuesday in the Teton Pass area matches the description of 46-year-old Robert Lowery, of Houston, who went missing Aug. 20. The body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found Sept. 11 near Grand Teton National Park. She'd gone missing on a road trip with her boyfriend. Investigators say news coverage of Petito that mentioned Lowery prompted tips about Lowery. Lowery's sister tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide he was “a sweet, sweet kid.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Jackson, WY
Government
Jackson, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CIA creates new mission centers focused on China and technology

CIA Director William Burns announced a series of organizational changes intended to hone the agency's focus on key national security challenges, including the launch of two new mission centers, one focused on China and another dedicated to transnational and technological threats. The China Mission Center "will further strengthen our collective...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Searchers#Petito News#Ap#Grand Teton National Park
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy