Nagy not saying who Bears' starting QB will be against Lions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears coach Matt Nagy was not ready to say who the starting quarterback will be when Chicago hosts the Detroit Lions. He says veteran Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 signal-caller followed by rookie Justin Fields and Nick Foles. But it's unclear who will start this week. Nagy says that “will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture” on the health of his top two quarterbacks. Both were expected to practice Wednesday in some capacity. Nagy would not say, either, if he will continue to call plays on offense. Chicago had 47 yards in a 26-6 loss at Cleveland last week.