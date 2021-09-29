CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Best Bars in the Coastal City of Cefalù, Sicily

By Lucy Thackray
theculturetrip.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe atmospheric Cefalù hides one of the best beaches in Sicily and a parade of sophisticated drinking dens along its storied streets and squares. A riot of russet rooftops and honey-coloured facades dropping off to rocks and the Mediterranean, Cefalù is the romantic, old-fashioned northern heart of Sicily. Skip through the city’s palm-shaded streets with a gelato in hand, stumbling across mosaic-clad cathedrals and rustic piazza restaurants, along with fabulous art museums and a lively urban beach if you have a few days to play with. After dark, start (or end) your evening in one of these charming Sicilian bars to master the art of the aperitivo and mingle with stylish locals.

theculturetrip.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

The Best Bars In South Beach

South Beach is to bad bars what Wisconsin is to cheese. And if you’re not careful, you’ll end up at a place that serves margaritas by the gallon and sneakily includes a 99% tip on your tab. But it’s not all scammers and gross cocktails in South Beach. There are bars that don’t completely suck and, in fact, some places we truly love to drink. Like these 10 spots.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Hydra, Greece

Hydra offers a unique Greek island experience. About two hours from Athens, this charming island is where musician Leonard Cohen had his holiday home. The island is 65sqkm (25sqmi) and completely traffic-free – locals walk, use water taxis or ride donkeys. Life is slow here. Indeed, you won’t find huge nightclubs; instead, you can visit the harbourside drinking dens, which often draw a bohemian, arty crowd.
RESTAURANTS
providencejournal.com

Take a tasty food tour through Sicily

Sicily — the largest island in the Mediterranean and one of Italy’s 20 regions — is my favorite part of the country. You name it, Sicily has it. It boasts beaches with sparkling, turquoise blue water, not to mention mountains and stunning nature reserves. It brims with history — illustrated by its impeccably preserved ancient Greek temples — architecture, countless museums and cathedrals, and a whopping seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Sicily is even home to the largest active volcano in Europe, Mount Etna.
FOOD & DRINKS
OCRegister

Best of Orange County 2021: Best bar

330 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa; 949-281-2582; countryclubcm.com. No, you don’t have to know the secret password to enter this Costa Mesa landmark. It only seems like that once you step inside the A-frame building set amid this city’s restaurant and bar strand. That’s because the moment you walk into...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#Bar Stools#Wine Shop#Beer Bar#Coastal City#Food Drink#Sicilian#Balinese#Italians#Piper Bar#Cocktail Bar#Cocktails Duck#Disaronno#Ylang Ylang
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in the Umbrian City of Perugia, Italy

Food is the focus in Italy’s rural breadbasket, with fried courgette flowers served alongside fusion cocktails, regional wines and vertiginous views in Perugia. The historic capital of the farm-rich, foodie region of Umbria, Perugia has an unspoilt medieval city centre and a glut of beautiful churches and religious art to explore. Stop for a night or two on your central Italian road trip to take in the best of it, strolling between grand museums and atmospheric palazzos, then sitting out in pavement-side bars and restaurants to taste the fruits of this agricultural province. Start your night late, as the locals do, in one of these characterful bars.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Campeche, Mexico

Chart a course for lively Calle 59 in the Gulf of Mexico port city of Campeche to uncover cocktail spots, revolutionary drinking dens and late-night dancefloors. Its position as a thriving Mexican Gulf port historically put Campeche in the crosshairs of passing pirates, accounting for its fortified city walls and pair of hilltop fortresses. Today, it’s the beautifully preserved baroque architecture that draws visitors’ attention, together with the daily bustle of a provincial capital. The place lights up after dark, too, with most of the city’s top nightspots lining lively Calle 59. Here’s a rundown of the best.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in the Tuscan City of Lucca, Italy

Regional produce from Tuscany’s farms and vineyards is served throughout the wine bars, cocktail hangouts and cool craft beer spots of Lucca, an underrated city break gem. With its sunbaked Medieval piazzas and rich Etruscan history, Lucca is known among Italophiles as one of the country’s best city breaks. Tucked into Tuscany’s northerly stretch, between Pisa and Florence, it’s a top day trip for many exploring by car or bike. But why rush, when you can spend a couple of days pottering around its old town, spying the rust-coloured Torre Guinigi – curiously topped with a garden of trees – and eating at historic trattorias? When the afternoon heat hits, cool off under streetside parasols or in cavernous interiors at one of these quaint local bars.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Halkidiki, Greece

Bohemian beach clubs and coastal cocktail spots form a satiating string of drinking dens along this mainland region of northern Greece. The Halkidiki region of northern Greece – spread over the three peninsulas of Kassandra, Sithonia and monastery-laced Athos – is said to resemble the trident of sea god Poseidon. You’ll find its best bars in the coastal resorts on Sithonia and Kassandra; our favourites range from smart cocktail joints to prime promenade perches for a sip of local wine.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

The best gin bars in Hong Kong

While the number of gin bars in Hong Kong aren't as big as compared to the amount of whisky bars or wine bars in the city, there is still plenty of solid options when you're after a perfectly made G&T, a dirty martini, or a refreshing glass of gimlet. A fair few spots in our city continue to spearhead gin appreciation in Hong Kong and to make your life easier, we've rounded up the best. From great gin selections to G&T's and signature gin cocktails, these bars offer that and more.
FOOD & DRINKS
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seasonal Cocktail Bars in Philadelphia

Chef Lee Styer's acclaimed French-focused restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue boasts a pumpkin-centric tasty tipple ideal for sipping all autumn long while taking in sights of falling leaves surrounding the Singing Fountain. The expert in-house mixologists created Pumpkin Flip ($14) crafted with pumpkin purée, rum, cognac, maple syrup, a whole egg, and evaporated milk. In addition to autumnal libations, Chef Styer offers an ever-evolving menu of seasonal, rich in flavor, French-inspired dishes. Hours of operation: Wednesday through Sunday from 5 – 10 pm. 1537 S 11th St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
providencejournal.com

Cook like they do in Sicily with these recipes

Last week, I offered an overview of the gastronomic paradise that is Sicily. It touched on everything from the Sicilian habit of dessert-parading-as-breakfast to the long tradition of street food, their penchant for prickly pears and a vibrant repertoire of dolci. In case the article made you hungry, and I hope it did, I have two recipes to share.
RECIPES
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in San José del Cabo, Mexico

The hippest city on the Baja California Peninsula shakes things up with a late-night scene that serves crafts cocktails, mezcal, tequila and, of course, margaritas. As the artsiest and most distinctly Mexican of the purpose-built tourist cities that fringe Baja California’s southern cape, San José del Cabo feels like a city people live in – rather than visit on their annual vacation. It has the best local shopping, restaurants and by far the greatest variety of bars. There are oceanside perches slinging mezcal-based cocktails with a sunset view, low-lit urban designer speakeasies and breezy, rural ranch-house bars where you can imagine Hemingway sipping a mojito or sampling a craft tequila.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Restaurants in the Tuscan Hilltop Town of Pienza, Italy

Tuscany in Italy tops the list for food-focused travellers, and these authentic places to eat provide reason to pause for bowls of truffle-laced pasta paired with rich regional wine. Sitting out on a terrace or balcony in the Tuscan hill town of Pienza, it’s hard to concentrate on the food...
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in San Vito Lo Capo, Italy

The crescent-shaped beach at San Vito Lo Capo is one of Sicily’s loveliest strips of sand, luring loyal crowds of sun-seekers to this small-but-perfectly-formed resort. At sunset, the action shifts inland – San Vito’s best cocktail bars and pubs are tucked away on the gleaming white streets behind the beach, beyond the touristy terrace restaurants that dot the waterfront.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in San Gimignano, Italy

There are few places in Tuscany that offer better wine and views than San Gimignano. Discover our favourite bars dotted around this quaint, Medieval town. San Gimignano’s local wine, vernaccia, is counted among the best in Italy, and there are plenty of places to sample it along the city’s narrow streets. As you do, you’ll discover the inimitable culture of Italian bars, which transition through the day from breakfast stops into cafes and ice-cream parlours, and then into late-night watering holes.
RESTAURANTS
The Urban Menu

Allegro: The Perfect Italian Escape

If you are missing the unmatched ambiance of the stone-paved streets of Sicily or craving authentic Italian cuisine, reserve a table at Allegro Restaurant in San Diego for an authentic Italian experience right in the heart of the Old Town. The restaurant is truly one of a kind with creative, scrumptious food and excellent service that surpass expectations. Read on to learn what we love about Allegro. In addition to its array of fun, pocket-friendly activities, the city does not compromise on its quality of education. There are 12 universities and colleges, as well as 8 community colleges, where you can...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy