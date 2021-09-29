The Best Bars in the Coastal City of Cefalù, Sicily
The atmospheric Cefalù hides one of the best beaches in Sicily and a parade of sophisticated drinking dens along its storied streets and squares. A riot of russet rooftops and honey-coloured facades dropping off to rocks and the Mediterranean, Cefalù is the romantic, old-fashioned northern heart of Sicily. Skip through the city's palm-shaded streets with a gelato in hand, stumbling across mosaic-clad cathedrals and rustic piazza restaurants, along with fabulous art museums and a lively urban beach if you have a few days to play with. After dark, start (or end) your evening in one of these charming Sicilian bars to master the art of the aperitivo and mingle with stylish locals.
