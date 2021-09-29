Rams Offensive Line Grades Out Among the Top Units Through Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL to start the season and that was shown on a national stage this past Sunday. During the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the line allowed just 12 pressures and one sack.

Individually, center Brian Allen led the way as he only allowed one pressure all game long against a fierce Bucs' defensive front.

When people look at quarterback Matthew Stafford's stats, what obviously jumps out is his nine touchdowns to one interception ratio and 942 yards passing on a 70% completion percentage. That said, it's mostly been made possible due to the protection around him which has given Stafford adequate time to find open receivers.

Stafford's offensive line has only allowed one sack (which was halfway through the fourth quarter) and eight hurries throughout the whole contest. He also was only pressured on 18.4% of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. To make matters even better, Stafford had only been pressured on 20.3% of his dropbacks for the first two games. If that keeps up, it would be the first time since 2011 that his pressured rate would be less than 25%.

This is just another wrinkle that's going to make L.A. such a tough out this season. The offense has proven they can score at will, the defense has proven they can make stops and get takeaways and now the offensive line is making sure no one will get to Stafford. Combined, that's more than good enough for them to be a Super Bowl contender if it continues.

Despite all that, L.A. will undergo a big test this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as they've been one of the hottest teams in the league as well. They're 3-0 and have a great pass-rush that's headlined by J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones. If the Rams offensive line is able to stifle that front, it could be a long day for the rest of the Cardinals' defense.