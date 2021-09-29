CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams Offensive Line Grades Out Among the Top Units Through Week 3

By Hunter Hodies
RamDigest
RamDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTeKt_0cC0oDqZ00

The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL to start the season and that was shown on a national stage this past Sunday. During the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the line allowed just 12 pressures and one sack.

Individually, center Brian Allen led the way as he only allowed one pressure all game long against a fierce Bucs' defensive front.

When people look at quarterback Matthew Stafford's stats, what obviously jumps out is his nine touchdowns to one interception ratio and 942 yards passing on a 70% completion percentage. That said, it's mostly been made possible due to the protection around him which has given Stafford adequate time to find open receivers.

Stafford's offensive line has only allowed one sack (which was halfway through the fourth quarter) and eight hurries throughout the whole contest. He also was only pressured on 18.4% of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. To make matters even better, Stafford had only been pressured on 20.3% of his dropbacks for the first two games. If that keeps up, it would be the first time since 2011 that his pressured rate would be less than 25%.

This is just another wrinkle that's going to make L.A. such a tough out this season. The offense has proven they can score at will, the defense has proven they can make stops and get takeaways and now the offensive line is making sure no one will get to Stafford. Combined, that's more than good enough for them to be a Super Bowl contender if it continues.

Despite all that, L.A. will undergo a big test this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as they've been one of the hottest teams in the league as well. They're 3-0 and have a great pass-rush that's headlined by J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones. If the Rams offensive line is able to stifle that front, it could be a long day for the rest of the Cardinals' defense.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 124-82 roll

Franchise quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson will face off for the first time as division rivals on Thursday Night Football. In his first month as a Ram, Stafford has completed 68 percent of his passes while tossing 11 touchdowns. As a result, the Rams are second in the NFC West with a 3-1 record. Wilson has thrown for 1,044 yards, nine touchdowns, and a league-low zero interceptions. Seattle is 2-2 and bounced back with a victory on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs vs. Rams: Top matchups to watch for Tampa Bay in Week 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for an epic showdown on the west coast Sunday, as they take their first road trip of the 2021 NFL regular season to face the Los Angeles Rams. Here are the top matchups to watch in Sunday’s big game:. Bucs WR Mike Evans vs....
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 without wide receiver Antonio Brown as he has been ruled out for Sunday's contest. Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. As a result, Brown did not travel with the team on their flight to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Yardbarker

Cardinals Could Face Rams with Serious Issues on Offensive Line

There was an inordinate amount of shuffling on the Cardinals offensive line Sunday, but despite two backup guards playing the entire second half, the offense totaled 252 yards in the final two quarters, while quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 209 and wasn’t sacked for the entire game. It all began...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams Week 3 report card: Grading every position vs. Bucs

With the defending Super Bowl champions visiting, the Los Angeles Rams put together one of their cleanest, most impressive performances of the season. They knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, winning 34-24 to improve their record to 3-0. There weren’t any glaring weaknesses or...
NFL
FanSided

Why Week 4 is ideal for LA Rams 12 package offense?

One of the easiest ways to win in the NFL, and one of the least employed strategies, is to attack the opponent with something that they simply are not good at defending. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was simply. The Buccaneers were a top defense against the run and one of the NFL defenses that truly struggled against defending the pass. Of course, the Rams won the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Pro Football Focus#The Arizona Cardinals
thehofstrachronicle.com

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Rams to the top

1. Los Angeles Rams (Previous Rank: 3) The Rams were on full display Sunday afternoon as they beat down on the defending champs. Both sides of the ball were electric and unstoppable. Matthew Stafford looks to be the key piece this team was looking for to compete for a Super Bowl win. He ended the game with 343 passing yards and four TDs. He will continue to build his MVP campaign Sunday against the undefeated Cardinals.
NFL
Boston Globe

NFL Week 3: Rams and Chargers have Los Angeles on top of the league

Southern California is a place where, according to popular music from the 20th century, it never rains, and the sun always shines. That certainly has been the case for the two NFL teams from Los Angeles this season. The Rams are 3-0, the Chargers are 2-1, and both teams are flying high after important, gutsy wins Sunday. After going 20 years without an NFL team, LA has two of the best in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals could have a big problem on offense in Week 4 vs. Rams

Three Arizona Cardinals offensive linemen are listed as questionable heading into the team’s big matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Matchups during the first quarter of the NFL season aren’t generally characterized as massively important, but that’s exactly the type of game the Arizona Cardinals are heading into when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LA Rams max out promotes from PS in 4th consecutive week

The LA Rams seem to love the option to activate practice squad players for NFL GameDay Sunday so far this year. Each game so far, the Rams have activated the maximum number of players available from the practice squad, and Week 4 is no exception. This week, the LA Rams will be activating running back Buddy Howell (second time) and outside linebacker Justin Lawler (third time).
NFL
therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals in Week 4

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 2 about your Los Angeles Rams. Experts make their predictions for Week 4. Here's a collection of analysts' predictions...
NFL
chatsports.com

2 ways the Rams offensive line can help LA beat the Seahawks on Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams look to get back to their winning ways on Thursday Night Football as they travel north to face the division rival Seattle Seahawks and when they do, they will be bringing one of the best offensive lines in the league. The Rams have been stellar upfront this season, with PFF grading four of the five starting linemen inside the top-12 at their position so far this season.
NFL
Newsday

NFL Week 5 TNF pick: Rams bounce back, top Seahawks

L.A. RAMS (3-1) AT SEATTLE (2-2) TV: Fox, NFL, 8:20 p.m. It’s amazing how fast the narrative changes in the NFL. Just a few days ago, the Rams seemed unbeatable and the Seahawks were on the verge of losing three straight games for the first time in the Russell Wilson Era. Now, this matchup is even more intriguing after L.A. lost on Sunday and Seattle won. It sets up an early pivotal battle in the NFC West.
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
211
Followers
367
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy