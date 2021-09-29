Cardi B Brings Schiaparelli’s Surrealism to the Streets
Ever since American designer Daniel Roseberry took the helm of Schiaparelli in 2019, he has been continuing the label’s long legacy of surrealism. His recent fall collection included whimsical details such as large gold brooches formed into the shape of ears or doves; knit dresses with golden breast plates built into them; even sunglasses with a built-in beak! It’s no wonder Cardi B is a fan. The musician just brought some of his bold new fall pieces to the streets of Paris today.www.vogue.com
