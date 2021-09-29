CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Brings Schiaparelli’s Surrealism to the Streets

By Christian Allaire
Ever since American designer Daniel Roseberry took the helm of Schiaparelli in 2019, he has been continuing the label’s long legacy of surrealism. His recent fall collection included whimsical details such as large gold brooches formed into the shape of ears or doves; knit dresses with golden breast plates built into them; even sunglasses with a built-in beak! It’s no wonder Cardi B is a fan. The musician just brought some of his bold new fall pieces to the streets of Paris today.

Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Brings Her New Signature Style to ‘SNL’ in a Latex Catsuit & Knife Boots

Kim Kardashian is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week and it is already setting up to be a must-watch episode. The media personality headed to rehearsals in New York on Tuesday, stepping out of her hotel in a twist on her new signature style. The look, of course, came from Balenciaga and featured a full black ensemble formed from a draped robe top with latex tights and gloves. Leading up to the Met Gala this year, Kim began putting her bold dresses and pants on the shelves and instead tapped Balenciaga and its creative director Demna Gvasalia for a series of almost...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Adele goes glam in stunning Schiaparelli gown

Adele is saying hello to a new relationship … and some chic couture. In a slideshow post Sunday, the singer stunned in Schiaparelli couture while making things Instagram-official with boyfriend Rich Paul. She marked the major milestone in style, sporting a custom off-the-shoulder black dress featuring white silk taffeta “rosette”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Is a Vision in Purple With a Fresh-Off-the-Runway Catsuit & Camouflaged Heels

Cardi B is one of the few first people to get her hands on Richard Quinn’s newest collection. The “WAP” rapper stepped out in Paris on Sunday night in another fresh-off-the-runway look from the designer, this time in a head-to-toe purple moment. The outfit debuted just days ago during Quinn’s spring ’22 show at London Fashion Week and was a part of a series of cohesive monochrome looks from the upcoming collection. Cardi B’s choice, in particular, features a ruched and pleated lilac fabric draped across a V-neck shirt, coordinating gloves and parachute pants. The foot of the pants also creates a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Zendaya Brought Back the Breastplate on the Red Carpet

After singlehandedly redefining the naked dress with her sculpted hot pink breastplate gown on the red carpet last year, Zendaya was at it again, confirming that boob armor fashion is here to stay. On Wednesday, the actress wore yet another high-fashion breastplate to the Women in Film Awards, but this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Cardi B Looks Ready for Battle in a Spiked Richard Quinn Trench Coat

Cardi B is ready to storm the Bastille in her edgy Paris look. The rapper continued her surprise post-baby tour of Paris Fashion Week at the Balenciaga office in Paris Thursday. She stepped out in an ankle-length black leather by Richard Quinn, covered in studs, featuring spikes on the shoulders and cuffs, and cinched with a matching leather belt, which she paired with Rick Owens platform boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collection

Fashion inhabits the relationship between human psychology, the human form, and the fabrics that act as that form’s facade. Because humans inhabit the “real” world, fashion feels fundamentally analogue—because you can’t download a dress, right? And yet increasingly, fashion is migrating with the 5 billion humans who now live partially online to evolve new forms in that “unreal” world.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
