Do Vaccine Mandates Work? In the Health-Care Industry, the Numbers Point to Yes

By Emma Specter
 7 days ago
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden ordered federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans, including health-care workers. The American Medical Association (AMA) praised the decision, noting that the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had reinforced that vaccines are “safe, effective, and the only way out of this pandemic,” although some doubt has lingered as to just how many medical professionals are actually vaccinated (and, consequently, how many will choose to leave the medical industry if the health-care settings they work in require vaccination).

