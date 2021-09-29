Dos Santos push Latine music out of its box with City of Mirrors

It’s not easy to forget the prejudice confronted by Chicago’s Latine bands and artists who were trying to build relationships with venues and recording studios in the late 90s and early 2000s. I experienced some of it personally as manager for one of those bands. From 2001 till around 2014, I worked with [.DESCARGA.], and I heard it all. “Latin rock? What does that mean—they play with maracas?” The worst comment came from the owner of a long-gone venue in Wicker Park, who was Mexican himself: “I don’t want Mexicans playing in my bar!” I’d just started working as a booker there, and I quit.