Treatment with Cisplatin-Based Chemotherapy Yields High Risk of Mortality Unrelated to Disease in Testicular Cancer
Patients with testicular cancer who are treated with platinum-based chemotherapy or radiotherapy have an increased risk of mortality unrealted to their disease. The use of platinum-based chemotherapy (PBCT) or radiotherapy resulted in an increased risk of death, and more than 2 cycles of cisplatin-based chemotherapy yielded the emergence of increased risks among those with testicular cancer after more than 10 years of follow-up, according the results of a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.www.cancernetwork.com
Comments / 0