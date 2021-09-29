Treatment with Cisplatin-Based Chemotherapy Yields High Risk of Mortality Unrelated to Disease in Testicular Cancer

A study suggests that people who consume more dairy fat have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than those who eat less. Published in the medical journal PLOS Medicine on Tuesday, the research was conducted by an international team of scientists who analyzed the dairy fat intake of 4,150 60-year-olds in Sweden by measuring blood levels of a particular fatty acid that is mostly found in dairy foods. The researchers followed the cohort for an average of 16 years to record how many of the subjects died, had heart attacks, strokes, and other serious circulatory events.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO