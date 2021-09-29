CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Treatment with Cisplatin-Based Chemotherapy Yields High Risk of Mortality Unrelated to Disease in Testicular Cancer

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with testicular cancer who are treated with platinum-based chemotherapy or radiotherapy have an increased risk of mortality unrealted to their disease. The use of platinum-based chemotherapy (PBCT) or radiotherapy resulted in an increased risk of death, and more than 2 cycles of cisplatin-based chemotherapy yielded the emergence of increased risks among those with testicular cancer after more than 10 years of follow-up, according the results of a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'I have stage four cancer but avoided chemotherapy'

A new gene testing service in Wales will see cancer patients live longer without needing chemotherapy. Kate Molton, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, tested positive to receive other therapies. "I tested positive through genetic analysis to be able to be treated by targeted therapy in the form...
CANCER
okcfox.com

A Breakthrough Lung Cancer Treatment

Research shows that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. Today, we are hearing how a new treatment has been created to treat this deadly disease. To learn more, head to Lumakras.com. **This segment is sponsored by Amgen**
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New research points to amino acid chain as possible cancer, lung disease treatment target

An estimated 19 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide in 2020, and almost 10 million people across the globe died of the disease. This week, researchers will explore how endothelin, an amino acid chain secreted by the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels, plays a role in cancer progression and lung disease sometimes caused by cancer treatment. The researchers are meeting at the Seventeenth International Conference on Endothelin (ET-17), hosted and organized by the American Physiological Society (APS).
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer#Testicular Cancer#Stomach Cancer#Pbct#Smr#Ci#Aer Rsb#Noncancer Mortality#Tc#Iqr
Medical News Today

What treatments are available for ovarian cancer?

Once a doctor diagnoses ovarian cancer, they need to determine if it has spread and, if it has, how far. This is known as staging. A cancer’s stage describes the amount of cancer present in the body, how severe the cancer is, and the best treatment methods. Doctors take tissue...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Neoadjuvant Gemcitabine and Split-Dose Cisplatin Plus Pembrolizumab Provides Safe and Successful Downstaging Strategy for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer treated with gemcitabine and split-dose cisplatin plus pembrolizumab experienced improved pathological downstaging. Treatment with neoadjuvant gemcitabine (Gemzar), split-dose cisplatin, and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) prior to radical cystectomy resulted in improved pathologic downstaging in patients with T2-4aN0/XM0 muscle-invasive bladder cancer, according to the results of a phase 2 study (NCT02690558).
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Lower Survival Probability Observed for High-Risk Polycythemia Vera Compared With Low-Risk Disease

Patients with high-risk polycythemia vera had a worse survival probability at 4 years compared to patients with low-risk disease. Survival probability at 4 years was lower for patients with high-risk polycythemia vera (PV) compared with patients with low-risk disease, 89% vs 97% (P < .001), respectively, according to results from the REVEAL study (NCT02252159).1.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Nottingham chemotherapy treatments halted by staff shortages

A hospital trust has had to cancel chemotherapy treatments for some cancer patients due to a serious shortage of specialist staff. Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs two hospitals in the city, said it postponed treatments for 49 patients on one day this week. The problem has been caused...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedPage Today

In RA, Little Risk for Recurrent Cancer With Biologic Treatment

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who had a history of cancer did not have an increased risk of new or recurrent cancers if treated with biologic therapies, a meta-analysis found. Among patients with any previous cancer diagnosis receiving treatment with a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor, rituximab (Rituxan), tocilizumab (Actemra),...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Neoadjuvant Atezolizumab, Cisplatin, Pemetrexed Combination Therapy Meets Safety Criteria for Treatment of Pleural Mesothelioma

Treatment with neoadjuvant cisplatin and pemetrexed plus atezolizumab for pleural mesothelioma found to be safe in trial. The treatment of pleural mesothelioma with neoadjuvant cisplatin and pemetrexed plus atezolizumab (CPA), followed by surgical resection and maintenance atezolizumab, successfully met its safety criteria, according to data presented at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. Safety was defined as an absence of grade 4 to 5 immune-related adverse events (AEs) occurring as a result of treatment. Currently, there have been no treatment-related AEs reported that were more serious than grade 3.
CANCER
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Topic: Research Into High-Fat Diet & Increased Risk of Colon Cancer

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Ray DuBois about research related to high-fat diet and increased risk of colorectal cancer. Dr. DuBois is the Dean of the College of Medicine and he’s the Director of Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC. Transcript (PDF) available upon request. Please include the title...
FITNESS
phillytrib.com

Cancer without chemotherapy: ‘A totally different world’

Dr. Seema Doshi was shocked and terrified when she found a lump in her breast that was eventually confirmed to be cancerous. “That rocked my world,” said Doshi, a dermatologist in private practice in the Boston suburb of Franklin who was 46 at the time of her diagnosis. “I thought, ‘That’s it. I will have to do chemotherapy.’ ”
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

HPV Vaccinations Estimated to Have Limited Association With Overall Oropharynx Cancer Incidence Through 2045

The association between current human papillomavirus vaccination trends and incidence of oropharynx cancer will be modest over the next 25 years. Current human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination rates are anticipated to have a limited association with overall incidence of oropharynx cancer from 2020 through 2045, as older individuals who are not yet vaccinated against HPV remain at high-risk of developing oropharynx cancer, according to results from a population-based age-period-cohort study published in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
geekspin

Does high intake of dairy fat lower the risk of heart disease?

A study suggests that people who consume more dairy fat have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than those who eat less. Published in the medical journal PLOS Medicine on Tuesday, the research was conducted by an international team of scientists who analyzed the dairy fat intake of 4,150 60-year-olds in Sweden by measuring blood levels of a particular fatty acid that is mostly found in dairy foods. The researchers followed the cohort for an average of 16 years to record how many of the subjects died, had heart attacks, strokes, and other serious circulatory events.
HEALTH
World Health Organization

Neglected tropical diseases: 2020 preventive chemotherapy treatment coverage declines due to COVID-19 disruptions

Data compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate the severity of disruptions caused to the delivery of health services for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), with fewer people treated during large-scale treatment campaigns, as compared with more than one billion annually since 2015. Data reported to WHO by countries as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbia University

Chemotherapy Before Surgery Improves Outcomes in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Despite clinical guidelines that advocate surgery as a first step, many patients with advanced ovarian cancer should be treated first with chemotherapy, a study by Columbia oncologists suggests. The study found that women who are treated at cancer centers that commonly use chemotherapy first had greater short-term survival rates compared...
CANCER
Hep

Newer Fatty Liver Disease Definition Points to Higher Mortality Risk

Using data, including associated mortality, from participants in a national survey, researchers found that people who met the definition of metabolic-dysfunction associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) had worse mortality than those who met the traditional definition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). These findings were published in the Journal of Hepatology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy