CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Ex-Troy Real Estate Broker Gets Prison for Swindling Investors So He Could Bet Millions on the Michigan Lottery

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ex-Troy commercial real estate broker and investor Viktor Gjonaj tried to beat the system. Instead, he's off to prison. In June 2016, Gjonaj thought he'd discovered a guaranteed way to win huge jackpots in the Michigan Lottery Daily 3 and 4 games by substantially increasing the times he played and amounts he spent. By 2017, he was losing more than winning and more than he could afford, authorities said.

www.deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Troy, MI
Troy, MI
Lifestyle
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Park
CBS News

Senate report reveals new details about Trump's efforts to push Justice Department to overturn election

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday released a new report shedding further light on former President Donald Trump's relentless efforts to enlist the Justice Department to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election over baseless claims of election fraud. Drawing from documents and interviews with three Justice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy