Review: New York Film Festival welcomes viewers back the movies

EVEN WITH the New York Film Festival kicking off tonight with Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, I thought I had had enough of festivals, at least until 2022. Wild horses could not have dragged me to see Frances McDormand, whose every performance is more forced than the last, assay Lady M, although I would have liked to see Denzel Washington’s interpretation of the character whose name must not be spoken except within a performance of “the Scottish play.” (Were you under the impression that the “don’t speak his name” shit began with Voldemort?) And then, early yesterday morning, I went to a press screening of Jane Campion’s magnificent Montana melodrama, The Power of the Dog, gorgeously projected in the newly renovated Paris on West Fifty-Eighth Street, where, if you miss it at the festival, you’ll have a chance to see it before it streams on Netflix. The landscape is a character in Campion’s western (which was actually shot in New Zealand) and it needs a big screen to do it justice, as does Benedict Cumberbatch’s clench-jawed visage and spine-of-steel body that is as upright as his psyche is twisted with homophobic self-hate. The Power of the Dog premiered at Venice and played at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before arriving as the centerpiece of NYFF. That route, or the alternative route from Cannes to perhaps Telluride to TIFF to NYFF is, for many films, unchanged from decades before Covid. The only difference this year is that TIFF gave its audiences the choice of theatrical presentation or home streaming.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO