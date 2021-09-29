How Our Unique Brain Takes Shape During Mid-Pregnancy

I consider myself relatively lucky in a world that continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic. I have not yet lost any close friends or relatives to the disease, I have remained gainfully employed throughout the turmoil, and only a few people in my inner circle have been infected by SARS-CoV-2. But I, like many, have been living with the indirect consequences of the pandemic, including social isolation, chronic anxiety, and the difficulties of navigating things such as holidays, school disruptions, and caring for older relatives. In the past 22 months, SARS-CoV-2 has infected hundreds of millions around the globe, killing more than 4.5 million as of this writing (in mid-September). But these numbers will likely be dwarfed by the number of people who face sustained battles with mental health issues sparked or exacerbated by the pandemic.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO