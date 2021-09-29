CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Our Unique Brain Takes Shape During Mid-Pregnancy

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Researchers identified key alterations in gene expression and structure of the developing human brain that makes it unique among other animal species. About four or five months after conception, a burst of synaptic growth begins in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) of the human fetus. And within this tangled mass of connections, the developing brain acquires the unique properties that make humans capable of abstract thought, language, and complex social interactions.

Science News

50 years ago, scientists found a link between aspirin use and pregnancy complications

Aspirin and Birth Defects: Fetal Cell Inhibition — Science News, October 2, 1971. Although aspirin has triggered defects in rat and mice fetuses, the evidence suggesting aspirin taken by women during pregnancy can harm their offspring has been circumstantial at best. Now, however … [evidence shows] that aspirin can dramatically arrest the growth of human embryo cells.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint cause of fatigue during pregnancy

Pregnant women now have a scientific reason for skipping the gym during pregnancy; the same hormone gearing up the body for breastfeeding is also telling the brain to relax rather than run. Researchers at the University of Otago have discovered that the hormone prolactin—which is critical for milk production—acts in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BabyCenter Blog

Copper during pregnancy

Copper is a trace mineral found in all plant and animal tissues. It's essential for forming red blood cells. This is especially important during pregnancy, because your blood volume increases by about 30 to 50 percent. Copper also helps form your baby's heart, blood vessels, and skeletal and nervous systems.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ScienceAlert

World-First Brain Implant Successfully Treats Resistant Depression in a Patient

Depression can be a frighteningly relentless condition. Luckily, researchers around the world are constantly working on new treatment options, such as a newly designed brain implant for resistant depression. Altogether, up to a third of people with depression don't respond or become resistant to treatment. No medication or therapy type seems to help. For those with such treatment-resistant depression, the future can look especially bleak.   This is what happened to Sarah, a 36-year-old woman who's had severe and treatment-resistant depression since she was a child. But a new proof-of-concept intervention has provided significant relief for Sarah, and could offer hope for many...
HEALTH
parkview.com

Tips for reducing swelling in feet during pregnancy

Along with a laundry list of symptoms, one of the many discomforts pregnant women experience is achy, swollen feet. We asked Ashley Bojrab, DPM, AACFAS, ABPM, PPG – Podiatry, to offer helpful advice for mothers-to-be about relief, when to be alarmed and whether there’s any truth to the idea of propping up your legs to reduce the intensity.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
SlashGear

Experts warn taking common pain reliever during pregnancy is risky

A common over-the-counter pain reliever called acetaminophen (paracetamol) is the subject of a new consensus statement from researchers who are concerned about its potential risk when taken during pregnancy. The editorial summarizes existing data on the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and its potential to cause fetal developmental problems. Acetaminophen...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WNDU

Medical Moment: High blood pressure during pregnancy

Pregnancy puts strains on a woman’s cardiovascular system, causing the heart and lungs to work harder. In addition, as many as one in 12 women have elevated blood pressure during their pregnancy. But now, new research shows high blood pressure during pregnancy may lead to additional cardiovascular risks, even a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellfamily.com

How to Deal With Hormonal Acne During Pregnancy

Having a baby can be one of life’s great joys. Pregnancy comes with many positives, but unfortunately for some, there can be a few drawbacks as well. This can include hormonal acne, where your skin begins breaking out like it would if you were a teenager. The good news is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Neuroscience News

Fractal Brain Networks Support Complex Thought

Summary: When people engage in complex thoughts, their brain networks organize into fractal-like patterns. Understanding how the human brain produces complex thought is daunting given its intricacy and scale. The brain contains approximately 100 billion neurons that coordinate activity through 100 trillion connections, and those connections are organized into networks that are often similar from one person to the next.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Depression History Written in the Reactions of the Brain

Summary: The more a person experiences severe depression through their lifespan, the less they react emotionally to negative faces during current depressive episodes. Source: European College of Neuropsychopharmacology. Scientists have found that the more severely patients have been hit by depression across their lifespan, the less they react emotionally to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Revealing the Logic of the Body’s Second Brain

Summary: Findings shed new light on the gut’s enteric nervous system, offering hope for treatments for a range of disorders. Researchers at Michigan State University have made a surprising discovery about the human gut’s enteric nervous system that itself is filled with surprising facts. For starters, there’s the fact that this “second brain” exists at all.
MICHIGAN STATE
Neuroscience News

Understanding Hearing Loss From Noise Damage Through Gene Expression Changes

Summary: Researchers have created an atlas representing changes in the levels of RNA made in different cell types in the ear following noise-induced hearing loss. They also discovered certain FDA-approved medications for diabetes and other disorders may protect against noise-related hearing loss. Source: University of Maryland. A growing number of...
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

How to create brain space in our busy world

A relaxed and spacious mind allows for new ideas to be explored; with an active, occupied mind we come up with familiar thoughts, more of the same. When you are able to create space and let your mind wander, when you allow the neural networks to rummage around, it can comb through our huge database that is stored in our brain combining concepts that would otherwise go unrecognized. It allows you to come up with more profound solutions.
YOGA
Neuroscience News

Early Accumulation of Tau in the Brain Predicts Memory Decline in Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary: PET study finds early accumulation of the tau protein in the brain is a better predictor of Alzheimer’s associated memory decline than amyloid plaque accumulation or cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers. Source: Karolinska Institute. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have compared how well different Alzheimer’s biomarkers predict the progression of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Scientist

Our Aching Brains

I consider myself relatively lucky in a world that continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic. I have not yet lost any close friends or relatives to the disease, I have remained gainfully employed throughout the turmoil, and only a few people in my inner circle have been infected by SARS-CoV-2. But I, like many, have been living with the indirect consequences of the pandemic, including social isolation, chronic anxiety, and the difficulties of navigating things such as holidays, school disruptions, and caring for older relatives. In the past 22 months, SARS-CoV-2 has infected hundreds of millions around the globe, killing more than 4.5 million as of this writing (in mid-September). But these numbers will likely be dwarfed by the number of people who face sustained battles with mental health issues sparked or exacerbated by the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
todaysparent.com

This is why I got vaccinated during my pregnancy

The alternative—gambling that you won’t catch COVID for those nine months—just seems much more terrifying to me. The day I got my first COVID vaccine, I wept with relief. It was the weekend of Mother’s Day, and I couldn’t think of a better gift to give to myself and to my toddler son, who goes to daycare all week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Neuroscience News

Study Bolsters Link Between Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary: Study shows chronic hyperglycemia impairs working memory performance and alters fundamental aspects of working memory brain networks. The findings strengthen the link between type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. Source: University of Nevada. A team of UNLV neuroscientists has strengthened the link between Type II diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Metacognition: What Happens When Your Brain Looks at Itself?

Summary: Metacognition affects every aspect of human behavior from defining life goals to judging our own senses. Researchers say brain activity related to confidence is also associated with goal-driven behaviors, shedding light on the neurobiological basis of metacognition. Source: The Conversation. In 1884, while attempting to define the limits of...
SCIENCE

