How Our Unique Brain Takes Shape During Mid-Pregnancy
Summary: Researchers identified key alterations in gene expression and structure of the developing human brain that makes it unique among other animal species. About four or five months after conception, a burst of synaptic growth begins in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) of the human fetus. And within this tangled mass of connections, the developing brain acquires the unique properties that make humans capable of abstract thought, language, and complex social interactions.neurosciencenews.com
