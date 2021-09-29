CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso native named chancellor of WGU Texas

By El Paso Inc. staff
elpasoinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Garza Battles, an El Paso native, has been named regional vice president and chancellor of WGU Texas, an online nonprofit university. Battles will lead university operations across a five-state region: Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. She has more than 27 years of experience in higher education. Before joining WGU, battles worked at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Texas House of Representatives. WGU was established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to higher education. It now has more than 130,000 students nationwide and has more than 244,000 graduates in all 50 states. Battles, who lives in Pflugerville, Texas, earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin and is a doctoral student in UT Austin’s Executive Ed.D. in Higher Education Leadership Program. She was recognized as a Woman of Distinction by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce in 2017.

www.elpasoinc.com

