CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

City of Madison asking for public input on John Nolen Drive Reconstruction project

By Logan Rude
x1071.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is looking for public input on the future of John Nolen Drive and a pair of area parks. Residents can now share their feedback on the future of the major thoroughfare via an online survey, which is available in both English and Spanish. The John Nolen Reconstruction project will address changes to the highly-traveled road between Olin Avenue and North Shore Drive.

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monona, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Nolen

Comments / 0

Community Policy