Dodgers News: Vin Scully Congratulates Jaime Jarrín On 2022 Retirement

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO