Dodgers News: Vin Scully Congratulates Jaime Jarrín On 2022 Retirement

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín announced his intention to retire after the 2022 season, which will mark his 64th year calling games for the organization. Jarrín, the longest-tenured active baseball broadcaster, has been a staple in the booth for more than six decades. Over the course of his Hall of Fame career, he has called three perfect games, nearly two-dozen no-hitters, 26 All-Star Games and 29 World Series.

