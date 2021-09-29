Dodgers News: Vin Scully Congratulates Jaime Jarrín On 2022 Retirement
Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín announced his intention to retire after the 2022 season, which will mark his 64th year calling games for the organization. Jarrín, the longest-tenured active baseball broadcaster, has been a staple in the booth for more than six decades. Over the course of his Hall of Fame career, he has called three perfect games, nearly two-dozen no-hitters, 26 All-Star Games and 29 World Series.www.dailydodgers.com
