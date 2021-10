Game development was once like one long sprint: a huge effort until you reached the finish line, at which point you could stop. But with Games-as-a-Service, development happens over several years, not least while the game is live. As you ship new features on a continual basis, the problems and profile of a project will change. Traditional development frameworks are no longer suitable. Using continuous integration/ continuous delivery (CI/ CD) practices is a superior approach, with fast feedback loops that enable the rapid iteration and agile development that allow studios to respond to players and keep them engaged.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO